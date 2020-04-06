CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
The Latest On The Coronavirus In Massachusetts04:36Play
Philanthropists in Massachusetts are stepping up to provide relief to those feeling the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday unveiled a statewide relief fund, which will partner with community foundations and local non-profits throughout the state.
WBUR Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined us with details on the new fundraising effort, and with the latest on the coronavirus figures from the Department of Public Health.
This segment aired on April 6, 2020.
Related:
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Support the news