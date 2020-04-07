CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Mass. Beginning To See Virus Surge, With Nearly 14,000 Positive Tests04:48Play
There is more information suggesting that Massachusetts is starting to see a surge in coronavirus cases, and that some populations are being hit especially hard.
The state is reporting that almost 14,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 260 have died from COVID-19.
WBUR's Deborah Becker joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report the latest.
This segment aired on April 7, 2020.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
+Join the discussion
Support the news