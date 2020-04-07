CommonHealth
Baker Administration Unveils Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund
The Baker administration unveiled a statewide COVID-19 relief fund on Monday — aimed at supporting frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations, including immigrants and those threatened with food insecurity and homelessness amidst the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
First Lady of Massachusetts Lauren Baker is spearheading this initiative, and she joined WBUR's Morning Edition to explain.
This segment aired on April 7, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
