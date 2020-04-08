CommonHealth
Worcester's City Manager On How The City Is Preparing For Coronavirus Surge06:42Play
Starting Wednesday, the DCU Center in Worcester, the commonwealth’s first coronavirus field hospital, will be ready to receive COVID-19 patients.
Since April 1, Worcester has seen an average of 51 new cases a day. There are now 398 confirmed cases in the city.
Edward Augustus Jr., Worcester's city manager, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the steps he's taking to prepare the city for a potential onslaught.
This segment aired on April 8, 2020.
