Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Worcester's City Manager On How The City Is Preparing For Coronavirus Surge06:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 08, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Starting Wednesday, the DCU Center in Worcester, the commonwealth’s first coronavirus field hospital, will be ready to receive COVID-19 patients.

Since April 1, Worcester has seen an average of 51 new cases a day. There are now 398 confirmed cases in the city.

Edward Augustus Jr., Worcester's city manager, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the steps he's taking to prepare the city for a potential onslaught.

This segment aired on April 8, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news