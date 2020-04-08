The state Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 77 additional deaths from COVID-19. Those include deaths reported to or confirmed by the state in the last 24 hours.

The number is indicative of a rise in cases the state has been predicting for weeks.

The total number of deaths in Massachusetts from COVID-19 now stands at 433. There were 6167 more coronavirus tests performed and 1588 new positive results, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases so far in the state to 16,790.

Among the people who died, one was in his 40s and had pre-existing conditions. Four were in their 50s, including a man from Hampden County who did not have known pre-existing conditions and was not hospitalized, according to DPH.

Gov. Charlie Baker is standing by his prediction that the surge in coronavirus illnesses will hit Massachusetts sometime April 10-20. But he offered a glimmer of hope during his daily briefing, pointing out that the state has not seen the steep acceleration in cases experienced in Wuhan, China or New York. He said that makes state leaders cautiously optimistic that the stay-at-home advisory and non-essential work shutdown are helping flatten the curve.

Senior reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins to discuss the day's developments.