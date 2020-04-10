Nearly 19,000 Cases Of Coronavirus In Mass., But State Leaders Say Surge Is Still To Come

The numbers of people who have tested positive for or have died of coronavirus keeps rising in Massachusetts. By the latest count, nearly 19,000 people have tested positive and there have been just over 500 COVID-19 related deaths.

Yet, state leaders talk about a "surge" of patients as something that's still to come — in the near future. To help explain the timing of this surge, WBUR's Carey Goldberg joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.