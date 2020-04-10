CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Nearly 19,000 Cases Of Coronavirus In Mass., But State Leaders Say Surge Is Still To Come
The numbers of people who have tested positive for or have died of coronavirus keeps rising in Massachusetts. By the latest count, nearly 19,000 people have tested positive and there have been just over 500 COVID-19 related deaths.
Yet, state leaders talk about a "surge" of patients as something that's still to come — in the near future. To help explain the timing of this surge, WBUR's Carey Goldberg joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on April 10, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Carey Goldberg Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.
+Join the discussion
Support the news