An Emotional Baker Urges People To Stay At Home As Mass. Prepares For A Surge In Coronavirus Cases
Gov. Charlie Baker is pleading with Massachusetts citizens to stay home as a surge in coronavirus cases is expected to hit the Bay State in just over a week. The plea comes a day after Passover, and as the most holy weekend on the Christian calendar gets underway.
Senior Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the day's events.
This segment aired on April 10, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
