CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Massachusetts Girds For the COVID-19 Surge05:11Play
Massachusetts continues to prepare for the anticipated surge in COVID 19 cases. How severe it will be depends on how effective the steps that have been taken by all of us this past month has been.
WBUR Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered from Beacon Hill to discuss the day's developments.
This segment aired on April 13, 2020.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
+Join the discussion
Support the news