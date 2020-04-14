Harvard Economist Weighs In On How Reopening For Business May Look Post-Coronavirus

One in ten Americans lost their job in the past three weeks. In that same time, nearly half a million Massachusetts residents filed for unemployment.

Despite President Donald Trump’s impatience to reopen the economy, there’s still no clear end to the public health crisis; and from this vantage point, the recovery looks long and hard.

Ken Rogoff, a professor of economics and public policy at Harvard, and former chief economist and director of research at the International Monetary Fund, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss our economic future and the grim prospects many Americans are facing.