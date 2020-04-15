CommonHealth
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts now stands at 957, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Among the new deaths reported Tuesday was the first Boston police officer.
WBUR's Quincy Walters joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report the latest.
This segment aired on April 15, 2020.
Quincy Walters Reporter
Quincy Walters is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.
