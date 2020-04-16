Support the news

Mass. Surpasses 1,000 Deaths As Baker Says State Is In The Coronavirus Surge

April 16, 2020
More than 1,000 people have now died from coronavirus-related causes in Massachusetts.

The grim milestone comes as Gov. Charlie Baker says the state is now in a surge and more hospitalizations are expected.

To discuss that — and more on the latest coronavirus news — WBUR's Zeninjor Enwemeka joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on April 16, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

