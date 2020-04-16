CommonHealth
Another 100,000 workers in Massachusetts are asking for unemployment benefits.
Gov. Charlie Baker said today that last week's claims are down slightly from the past two week but were still "eye-popping."
Senior reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered from the State House with the day's coronavirus news.
This segment aired on April 16, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
