Coronavirus testing is increasing significantly in Massachusetts. The state Department of Public Health's latest count is nearly 141,000 tests — that was up nearly 9,000 from the day before.
And COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise as well, particularly among residents of long-term care facilities.
WBUR's Carey Goldberg joined Morning Edition to share the latest.
This segment aired on April 17, 2020.
