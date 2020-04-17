CommonHealth CommonHealth

Nearly 141,000 Mass. Residents Have Been Tested For The Coronavirus07:12
April 17, 2020
Coronavirus testing is increasing significantly in Massachusetts. The state Department of Public Health's latest count is nearly 141,000 tests — that was up nearly 9,000 from the day before.

And COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise as well, particularly among residents of long-term care facilities.

WBUR's Carey Goldberg joined Morning Edition to share the latest.

This segment aired on April 17, 2020.

Carey Goldberg
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.

