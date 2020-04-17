CommonHealth CommonHealth

Lack Of Swabs Hindering Widescale Virus Testing
April 17, 2020
One of the hindrances to more widescale testing for the coronavirus has been a lack of swabs. There aren't enough to meet the huge demand.

WBUR's Barbara Moran joined Morning Edition to report how the problem may soon be solved.

This segment aired on April 17, 2020.

