Roughly 57% of Massachusetts' 18,000 hospital beds are available for patients amid the coronavirus surge. Of those, 900 beds are at temporary field hospitals prepared in case of an overflow of patients.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday the state is in good shape, but still in the upward slope of the surge.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 159 more deaths and 2,221 new confirmed cases. The totals statewide are now 1,404 deaths and 34,402 cases.

Senior reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered from the State House with the day's coronavirus news.