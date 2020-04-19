A Tip, Subterfuge And Lots Of Money: A Mass. Hospital Executive On The 'Pursuit Of PPE'

As chief physician executive at Baystate Health in Springfield, Dr. Andrew Artenstein says he rarely gets involved in the purchase of protective equipment like masks. But that was before the coronavirus pandemic.

In a New England Journal of Medicine article published on Friday, Artenstein describes the lengths he and other hospital staff went to recently in order to secure a shipment of masks.

They found out about the supplies through "an acquaintance of a friend of a team member." They paid five times the amount the hospital would normally pay for such a shipment. Artenstein himself drove to a small mid-Atlantic airport to review the order when it arrived. Then, he says, the FBI showed up.

Artenstein says the hospital system had to take these unprecedented measures as supplies dwindled and patients kept being admitted.

"These patients were coming fast and furious," Artenstein tells WBUR. "Sick patients were filling our hospital and other hospitals. And you need to be able to protect the staff. We didn't feel like the cavalry was coming to rescue us."

Artenstein spoke to WBUR Morning Edition host Bob Oakes about the struggle to get protective equipment, and his worries about getting future supplies. The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Bob Oakes: I have to say that your story sounds something like a movie script. Set the scene for us: what were you looking to buy and from who?

Dr. Artenstein: Our supply chain people have been sourcing various avenues, uncovering every rock, lifting every stone to try to find these supplies. We came across a lead that they vetted appropriately, both for the fact that these [suppliers] had a track record of being in the business and that they could actually — potentially— get their hands on a fairly large quantity of the N95 type respirators as well as normal three-ply face masks that would supply us for a number of weeks.

So several members of your team flew down to a small airport in the mid-Atlantic region and you drove down. And in addition to you, you [brought] two tractor-trailers that were disguised, so to speak, as food service vehicles to put this equipment in. Why?

We were concerned that perhaps crossing different state lines, we could run into some trouble with medical supplies, especially with PPE, if trucks were so marked. We just wanted to take every possible precaution once we obtained this equipment, that we actually got it back to our health system where it was so desperately needed.

After you got there, you opened some of the boxes to make sure that you were getting what you were paying for. And then you proceeded to load the trucks and were approached by two FBI agents. What happened?

The FBI agents— after they identified themselves appropriately — told me that their job was to ensure that all personal protective equipment got to either health systems, hospitals or first responders. In other words, they were there to ensure that it wasn't going to funny places or to resellers or to some kind of black market. I had all my appropriate identification. They seemed to be satisfied with that.

But even then, after they released the equipment and it was loaded onto the trucks, you were worried about the federal Department of Homeland Security. You learned that they were considering seizing the shipment and redirecting it somewhere else — probably to the federal stockpile?

What we were told was that after the agents said we were good to go and my understanding was the trucks would be loaded and they'd be off, several hours went by and nothing was going on. Then our team learned that it was being determined by Homeland Security whether they would exercise an option they apparently have, and that is the option to redirect or take such equipment.