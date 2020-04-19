CommonHealth
Support the news
A Contact Investigator Explains Her Work To Track The Coronavirus Spread In Mass.04:01Play
Health officials say identifying people in the state who have the coronavirus is a first step toward prevention of wider infection.
The Massachusetts initiative to contain the spread of the coronavirus works to identify the contacts of people who are infected and provide guidance to seek care and to self-quarantine.
WBUR Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody spoke with contact investigator Kerry Robarge about how the process works.
This segment aired on April 19, 2020.
Related:
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
+Join the discussion
Support the news