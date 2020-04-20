CommonHealth
There may not have been a Boston Marathon this Patriots' Day, but the state's race against the coronavirus outbreak continued apace.
Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to give us the latest on how Massachusetts is responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
This segment aired on April 20, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
