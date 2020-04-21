Count funeral services on the list of essential lines of work made all the more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the families who have lost loved ones and the funeral home operators themselves face daunting obstacles to the grief process.

Mark Giragosian runs the Giragosian Funeral Home in Watertown, along with his father, James, who bought the business in 1979. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the increased complications and hardships family's now face when grieving.