Nothing in recent memory has tested the emergency medical care system like the coronavirus pandemic. And first on the front lines are the men and women who go to the homes of those in distress.
WBUR's Bruce Gellerman joined Morning Edition to share the story of one EMS paramedic facing the pandemic.
This segment aired on April 21, 2020.
Bruce Gellerman Senior Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
