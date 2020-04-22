CommonHealth
Students in Massachusetts will not return to their classrooms this school year. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that Massachusetts will join 34 other states in keeping schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
WBUR's Quincy Walters joined Morning Edition to report the latest coronavirus news.
This segment aired on April 22, 2020.
