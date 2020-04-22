CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Hospitalizations Rise As Coronavirus-Related Deaths Surpass 2,000 In Mass.04:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 22, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Massachusetts are rising and the number of people who have died has passed 2,000 as the state deals with a surge in patients. But the health care system remains in good shape, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's observations during a press conference on Wednesday.

WBUR Senior Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered from the State House to talk about the state's response to the outbreak.

This segment aired on April 22, 2020.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

More…

Steve Brown Twitter Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news