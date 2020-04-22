CommonHealth
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Massachusetts are rising and the number of people who have died has passed 2,000 as the state deals with a surge in patients. But the health care system remains in good shape, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's observations during a press conference on Wednesday.
WBUR Senior Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered from the State House to talk about the state's response to the outbreak.
This segment aired on April 22, 2020.
