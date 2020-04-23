CommonHealth
As Deaths And Hospitalizations Rise, Baker Stresses Contact Tracing, Increased Testing Are Key To State's Response05:53Play
The state Department of Public Health released new numbers Wednesday that show more than 2,000 people in Massachusetts have died from COVID-19.
WBUR's Zeninjor Enwemeka reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on April 23, 2020.
Zeninjor Enwemeka Reporter
Zeninjor Enwemeka is a reporter who covers business, tech and culture as part of WBUR's Bostonomix team, which focuses on the innovation economy.
