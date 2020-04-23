CommonHealth CommonHealth

Dispatch From A Central Mass. ICU

April 23, 2020
In Worcester County, more than 3,400 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus and 143 people have died of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.

At the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, dozens of COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

Johnny Isenberger is a nurse practitioner and instructor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition via Zoom as he was beginning his 12-hour night shift in the ICU.

This segment airs on April 23, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

