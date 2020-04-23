CommonHealth
While local governments focus on making sure their hospitals can handle a surge in coronavirus patients, doctors are seeing fewer non-COVID-19 patients than usual.
Physicians are now concerned that people with life-threatening medical problems are avoiding hospitals for fear of catching COVID-19, and it may be putting them at even greater risk.
WBUR Senior Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered from the State House to relay Gov. Charlie Baker and several doctors' message: Don't put off seeking treatment.
This segment aired on April 23, 2020.
