Transport Worker At Beth Israel Deaconess Soothes Anxious Patients With Songs

As anyone who has spent time in a hospital knows, patients can face a lot of uncertainty and discomfort.

But Lindon Beckford, a veteran hospital transporter at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, has a special way of putting patients at ease.

He's been singing songs to anxious hospital patients for more than 30 years, and he's keeping it up during the coronavirus pandemic.

This audio dispatch was produced by WBUR's Khari Thompson, George Hicks and Tania Ralli.