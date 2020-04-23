CommonHealth
Transport Worker At Beth Israel Deaconess Soothes Anxious Patients With Songs
As anyone who has spent time in a hospital knows, patients can face a lot of uncertainty and discomfort.
But Lindon Beckford, a veteran hospital transporter at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, has a special way of putting patients at ease.
He's been singing songs to anxious hospital patients for more than 30 years, and he's keeping it up during the coronavirus pandemic.
This audio dispatch was produced by WBUR's Khari Thompson, George Hicks and Tania Ralli.
This segment aired on April 22, 2020. The audio for this segment is not available.
Khari Thompson Field Producer, Morning Edition
Khari Thompson is the field producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.
