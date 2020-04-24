CommonHealth
COVID-19 Hits Elder Care Facilities In Mass. The Hardest
COVID-19 has killed more than 2,300 people in Massachusetts, and the hardest-hit group has been seniors living in long-term care facilities like nursing homes.
More than a third of these facilities have at least one person who's tested positive, and the list grows by the day.
WBUR reporter Miriam Wasser spoke to Morning Edition's Bob Oakes about the situation.
This segment aired on April 24, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
