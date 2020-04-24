CommonHealth
We're just 10 days away from when Governor Charlie Baker's emergency order shutting down non-essential businesses expires.
And it remains unclear if he'll extend it.
Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the day's coronavirus news from Beacon Hill.
This segment aired on April 24, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
