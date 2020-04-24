CommonHealth CommonHealth

Baker Still Won't Say Whether He'll Extend The Shutdown Order for Non-Essential Businesses In Mass.04:38
April 24, 2020
We're just 10 days away from when Governor Charlie Baker's emergency order shutting down non-essential businesses expires.

And it remains unclear if he'll extend it.

Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the day's coronavirus news from Beacon Hill.

This segment aired on April 24, 2020.

