After a prolonged surge, Gov. Charlie Baker says the coronavirus outbreak has hit a plateau across the state.
But while Boston has already decided to keep businesses closed beyond May 4, Baker won't yet reveal his plans for re-opening the state's economy.
Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the state's next move and some new measures announced for combating the coronavirus in nursing homes.
This segment aired on April 27, 2020.
