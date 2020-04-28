CommonHealth
Baker Says Curve Is Flattening In Mass.; White House Releases 'Blueprint' For Testing04:06Play
At least 3,000 people in Massachusetts have now died of COVID-19, a total that's doubled in the last 10 days.
More than 56,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and nearly 4,000 people are hospitalized.
At the same time, Gov. Charlie Baker says there are signs that the surge of the virus has started to plateau in some parts of the state.
WBUR senior news correspondent Kimberly Atkins joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes about what's next both in Massachusetts and in Washington.
This segment aired on April 28, 2020.
Kimberly Atkins Senior News Correspondent
Kimberly Atkins is a senior news correspondent for WBUR, covering national political news from Washington, D.C., with a New England focus.
