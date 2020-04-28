At least 3,000 people in Massachusetts have now died of COVID-19, a total that's doubled in the last 10 days.

More than 56,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and nearly 4,000 people are hospitalized.

At the same time, Gov. Charlie Baker says there are signs that the surge of the virus has started to plateau in some parts of the state.

WBUR senior news correspondent Kimberly Atkins joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes about what's next both in Massachusetts and in Washington.