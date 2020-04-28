CommonHealth
Massachusetts' economic shutdown will continue for at least the next three weeks after Gov. Charlie Baker extended the state's closure of non-essential businesses and stay-at-home advisory until May 18.
Baker will also convene a 17-person panel of business executives, public health officials and municipal leaders to help the state determine if the economy can re-open by then.
Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the announcements and the latest on the state's coronavirus outbreak.
This segment aired on April 28, 2020.
