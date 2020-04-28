Massachusetts' economic shutdown will continue for at least the next three weeks after Gov. Charlie Baker extended the state's closure of non-essential businesses and stay-at-home advisory until May 18.

Baker will also convene a 17-person panel of business executives, public health officials and municipal leaders to help the state determine if the economy can re-open by then.

Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the announcements and the latest on the state's coronavirus outbreak.