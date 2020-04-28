The first coronavirus infection of a prisoner in the state was at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater.

Since that diagnosis about a month ago, five prisoners there have died from COVID-19, and more than 40 others are infected.

A WBUR analysis finds the treatment center has one of the highest COVID-19 prisoner death rates in the nation.

The facility houses more than 500 men criminally sentenced as sex offenders, and those who have been civilly committed and deemed sexually dangerous.

WBUR's Deborah Becker spoke with some men recently released from the treatment center about what it was like there during this pandemic.