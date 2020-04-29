CommonHealth
Non-Essential Mass. Businesses To Remain Closed Until May 18
Non-essential businesses in Massachusetts will remain closed until at least May 18.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that he's extending the business closure order, along with the stay-at-home advisory for residents, and a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people — all had been scheduled to end next Monday.
Joining Morning Edition to discuss this, along with other local coronavirus news was reporter Quincy Walters.
This segment aired on April 29, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Quincy Walters Reporter
Quincy Walters is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.
