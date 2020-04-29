For COVID-19 Patients Who Survive The ICU, A New Struggle Awaits

For those COVID-19 patients who go on a ventilator and survive, the struggle doesn’t necessarily end once they’ve been discharged from the hospital.

Research suggests that those days or weeks under sedation have an impact on the mind and body that can be life-changing.

Stacey Solomon, a social worker in the intensive care unit and critical illness recovery program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, joined WBUR to discuss the problems patients can face once they leave critical care and what can be done about it.