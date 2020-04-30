CommonHealth
Mass. Sees Largest Single Day Increase In Coronavirus Deaths
Massachusetts has had its largest number of reported deaths from COVID-19 in a single day.
There were 252 deaths reported yesterday, as the number of coronavirus cases also continues to increase.
To discuss that and other coronavirus news, Morning Edition host Bob Oakes joined by WBUR reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka.
This segment aired on April 30, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
