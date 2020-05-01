CommonHealth
Mass. Unemployment Filings Have Hit A New Record07:48Play
The toll of the coronavirus in Massachusetts continues to rise. Unemployment filings have hit a new record: Nearly a quarter of a million workers filed for unemployment last week, including so-called gig workers newly eligible for the assistance.
That bring the state's unemployment total to nearly one in four workers.
For the latest update on COVID-19 in the state, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by reporter Carey Goldberg.
This segment aired on May 1, 2020.
