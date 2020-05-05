CommonHealth
The slow downward trend in COVID-19 cases continues in Massachusetts, a possible sign that the coronavirus surge is beginning to abate.
Gov. Charlie Baker says that data is an encouraging sign as the state weighs plans to restart businesses that have been shuttered for the better part of two months.
State House Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the latest in the state's response to the surge.
This segment aired on May 5, 2020.
