Mass. COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend04:16
May 05, 2020
The slow downward trend in COVID-19 cases continues in Massachusetts, a possible sign that the coronavirus surge is beginning to abate.

Gov. Charlie Baker says that data is an encouraging sign as the state weighs plans to restart businesses that have been shuttered for the better part of two months.

State House Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the latest in the state's response to the surge.

This segment aired on May 5, 2020.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR's All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

Steve Brown Twitter Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.

