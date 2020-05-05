CommonHealth CommonHealth

Signs Show Mass. Virus Outbreak May Be Easing
May 05, 2020
Thousands of people across Massachusetts remain sick and hospitalized with COVID-19, but there is increasing evidence that the pandemic may have peaked — and that the medical crisis is easing.

As a result, Gov. Charlie Baker is talking cautiously about plans for a gradual reopening of businesses across the state.

WBUR's senior political Anthony Brooks joined WBUR's Morning Edition with the latest on the pandemic.

This segment aired on May 5, 2020.

