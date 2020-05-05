CommonHealth
Thousands of people across Massachusetts remain sick and hospitalized with COVID-19, but there is increasing evidence that the pandemic may have peaked — and that the medical crisis is easing.
As a result, Gov. Charlie Baker is talking cautiously about plans for a gradual reopening of businesses across the state.
WBUR's senior political Anthony Brooks joined WBUR's Morning Edition with the latest on the pandemic.
This segment aired on May 5, 2020.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
