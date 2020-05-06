CommonHealth
In Massachusetts, there are now around 900 patients suffering from COVID-19 in intensive care units; and despite hundreds of drug trials going on around the world, there are still no medications proven to reduce deaths from COVID-19.
There’s been a lot of talk about several of these medications in the last few days and WBUR's Barbara Moran joined Bob Oakes of Morning Edition to sort through it.
This segment aired on May 6, 2020.
