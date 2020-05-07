An additional 208 people in Massachusetts have died from COVID-19-related causes, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Wednesday's report included the largest single-day number of reported deaths in more than a week. It also showed a slight increase in the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the new state order requiring people to wear masks in most public places has gone into effect.

WBUR reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka joined Morning Edition to discuss these stories and other local coronavirus news.