CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Mass. Sees Increasing Cases, Largest Single-Day Number Of Coronavirus Deaths In More Than A Week05:59Play
An additional 208 people in Massachusetts have died from COVID-19-related causes, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Wednesday's report included the largest single-day number of reported deaths in more than a week. It also showed a slight increase in the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, the new state order requiring people to wear masks in most public places has gone into effect.
WBUR reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka joined Morning Edition to discuss these stories and other local coronavirus news.
This segment aired on May 7, 2020.
Zeninjor Enwemeka Reporter
Zeninjor Enwemeka is a reporter who covers business, tech and culture as part of WBUR's Bostonomix team, which focuses on the innovation economy.
Support the news