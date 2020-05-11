Steve Pagliuca On The Governor's Plan To Reopen Mass. Economy

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced a four-phase plan to cautiously reopen the state’s economy. Phase one could go into effect as soon as Monday.

Steve Pagliuca is co-chair of private equity firm Bain Capital and co-owner of the Boston Celtics. He's also been a key organizing force behind the plan to reopen the Massachusetts economy, and he joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the plan's origin and what it could look like going forward.