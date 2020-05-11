CommonHealth
Support the news
Steve Pagliuca On The Governor's Plan To Reopen Mass. Economy
Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced a four-phase plan to cautiously reopen the state’s economy. Phase one could go into effect as soon as Monday.
Steve Pagliuca is co-chair of private equity firm Bain Capital and co-owner of the Boston Celtics. He's also been a key organizing force behind the plan to reopen the Massachusetts economy, and he joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the plan's origin and what it could look like going forward.
This segment airs on May 12, 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news