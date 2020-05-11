Baker Announces Plan To Gradually Reopen State's Economy Amid Pandemic

Gov. Charlie Baker hasn't yet given all Massachusetts businesses the green light to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. But he is offering some glimmers of hope that the state's economy may soon start coming out of hibernation.

Baker detailed a four-phase plan to restart the state's economy from what has been called an "induced coma" for two months as Massachusetts exits the coronavirus surge.

Senior State House Reporter Steven Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the plan and how it's being received by the state's small businesses