Baker Announces Plan To Gradually Reopen State's Economy Amid Pandemic
Gov. Charlie Baker hasn't yet given all Massachusetts businesses the green light to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. But he is offering some glimmers of hope that the state's economy may soon start coming out of hibernation.
Baker detailed a four-phase plan to restart the state's economy from what has been called an "induced coma" for two months as Massachusetts exits the coronavirus surge.
Senior State House Reporter Steven Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the plan and how it's being received by the state's small businesses
This segment aired on May 11, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
