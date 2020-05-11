CommonHealth
Gov.'s Reopening Task Force Report Due In A Week
Massachusetts appears to be making progress against the coronavirus one week before a report from the governor's reopening task force is due.
And yet, some businesses in Boston are still reeling from news that large gatherings in the city have been canceled through Labor Day.
To help make sense of the good and the bad, Bostonomix reporter Callum Borchers joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on May 11, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
