Baker Announces Phased Reopening Plan As Virus Cases Decrease

May 12, 2020
Gov. Charlie Baker has announced plans for a cautious and gradual reopening of various businesses and industries across Massachusetts, beginning as soon as next Monday.

Word of the plan comes as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decrease across the state.

Joining Morning Edition to talk about all of this and more was WBUR's Anthony Brooks.

This segment aired on May 12, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

