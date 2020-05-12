CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Baker Announces Phased Reopening Plan As Virus Cases Decrease
Gov. Charlie Baker has announced plans for a cautious and gradual reopening of various businesses and industries across Massachusetts, beginning as soon as next Monday.
Word of the plan comes as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decrease across the state.
Joining Morning Edition to talk about all of this and more was WBUR's Anthony Brooks.
This segment aired on May 12, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
+Join the discussion
Support the news