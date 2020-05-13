CommonHealth
Reopening New England: Maine Watches Wearily As Hard-Hit Connecticut And Massachusetts Plan To Ease Restrictions
Massachusetts could begin cautiously reopening its economy as early as Monday. But some states in New England are already easing restrictions, while others plan to do so soon.
Today we heard about two of them: Connecticut is one of the hardest-hit by COVID-19 in the nation, while Maine has one of the lowest caseloads and per-capita death rates in the country.
Fred Bever is a reporter at Maine Public Radio and Lucy Nalpathanchil is host of Where We Live at Connecticut Public Radio. They joined WBUR's Jack Lepiarz to discuss Maine's gradual re-opening and Connecticut's imminent move to ease restrictions.
This segment airs on May 13, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Jack Lepiarz Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.
