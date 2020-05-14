CommonHealth
Gov. Baker Vows State Will Ramp Up Coronavirus Testing As Economy Nears Reopening
After saying increased coronavirus testing is necessary for reopening the economy, Gov. Charlie Baker is pledging to step up the amount of testing offered in the Bay State.
Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the latest statistics on the state's coronavirus outbreak, including the rising number of people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.
This segment aired on May 14, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
