Baker Unveils Phase One Of Reopening Plan
May 18, 2020
Advisers to Gov. Charlie Baker today will unveil a plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts. Baker has said not to expect a complete reopening but rather a gradual process that will unfold in four phases.

The first phase is expected to include construction, manufacturing and houses of worship. WBUR's Callum Borchers joins Morning Edition to report the latest on the pandemic.

This segment aired on May 18, 2020.

Callum Borchers Twitter Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.

