CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Baker Unveils Phase One Of Reopening Plan04:51Play
Advisers to Gov. Charlie Baker today will unveil a plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts. Baker has said not to expect a complete reopening but rather a gradual process that will unfold in four phases.
The first phase is expected to include construction, manufacturing and houses of worship. WBUR's Callum Borchers joins Morning Edition to report the latest on the pandemic.
This segment aired on May 18, 2020.
Callum Borchers Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.
+Join the discussion
Support the news