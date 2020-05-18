CommonHealth
Worcester Still Battling Coronavirus Surge As State Begins Reopening
Massachusetts will soon begin phased reopening of businesses and public spaces as the state re-emerges from its coronavirus surge.
But for the city of Worcester, which is still trying to fight off its own surge, safely reopening the city's economy may be more challenging.
Dr. Michael Hirsh, Medical Director of the Department of Public Health in Worcester. joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about how the plan could affect the city's health crisis.
This segment aired on May 18, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
