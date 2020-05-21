CommonHealth CommonHealth

May 21, 2020
Massachusetts is cautiously reopening for business, as new cases of the coronavirus and deaths related to COVID-19 continue to trend gradually downward. But Boston’s reopening may be the most cautious of all.

Mayor Marty Walsh joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss reopening the city and what life might look like in the upcoming months.

This segment aired on May 21, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

