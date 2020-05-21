CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Mayor Marty Walsh Discusses Reopening Summer In Boston06:04Play
Massachusetts is cautiously reopening for business, as new cases of the coronavirus and deaths related to COVID-19 continue to trend gradually downward. But Boston’s reopening may be the most cautious of all.
Mayor Marty Walsh joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss reopening the city and what life might look like in the upcoming months.
This segment aired on May 21, 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news