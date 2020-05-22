CommonHealth
Partners Ramps Up Coronavirus Testing Of Patients As Hospitals Aim To Resume Regular Care
In an effort to safely get its hospitals running at full capacity again, Partners HealthCare is working on plans to increase testing of hospital patients for the coronavirus.
For more than two weeks now, Partners has tested patients whether or not they have symptoms of the coronavirus, and the numbers may be encouraging.
Tom Sequist, Partners' chief patient experience and equity officer, joins All Things Considered to talk about the testing efforts.
This segment aired on May 22, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Khari Thompson Field Producer, Morning Edition
Khari Thompson is the field producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.
